Allworth Financial LP Buys 195,689 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,456 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $33.63 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,598 shares of company stock worth $966,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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