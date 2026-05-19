Allworth Financial LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the sale, the director owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,635,236.60. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of -409.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here