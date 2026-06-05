Allworth Financial LP Has $223.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,336 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Allworth Financial LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $428.05 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day moving average of $432.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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