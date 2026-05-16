Allworth Financial LP Has $7.36 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,028 shares of company stock worth $33,377,271. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $353.17 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day moving average is $323.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore raised their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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