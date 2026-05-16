Allworth Financial LP Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,804 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.84.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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