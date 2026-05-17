Allworth Financial LP Purchases 11,711 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $260.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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