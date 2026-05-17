Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,265 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here