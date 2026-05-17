Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,289 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 915,782 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 38,241 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Scotiabank estimate update

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. MarketBeat article

Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-target articles suggest Wall Street remains moderately optimistic, but they do not add a new catalyst beyond the already favorable refining backdrop. Barchart article

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $182.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of VLO opened at $250.34 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here