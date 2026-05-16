Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 95,242 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Ally Financial worth $112,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ally Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9%

ALLY stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial's payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

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