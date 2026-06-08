Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 191,867 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ally Financial worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.71 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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