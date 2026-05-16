Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $618,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $336,009,000 after buying an additional 555,759 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $32,315,464.20. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,296 shares of company stock worth $7,607,867 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $286.98 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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