Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 339.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $297.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.19 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here