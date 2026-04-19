Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 989.1% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 703.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $722,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,993,955.90. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $309.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.28 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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