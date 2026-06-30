Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 78,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $77,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

ALNY stock opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.11 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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