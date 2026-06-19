Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 420,344 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $697,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.11 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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