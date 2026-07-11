AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Acquires New Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,716 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. lululemon athletica accounts for approximately 1.6% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $456,592,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $304,875,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $149.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $119.26 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $238.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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