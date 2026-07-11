AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,363 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. American Express makes up approximately 4.4% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE AXP opened at $350.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.21. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $368.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here