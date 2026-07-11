AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $EMBJ

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,848 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica makes up approximately 1.0% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company's stock.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMBJ opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Further Reading

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