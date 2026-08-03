Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,213 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AMR opened at $137.01 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $194.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $177.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.73 per share, with a total value of $2,007,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 985,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,798,137.62. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $98,734.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $851,262.24. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

See Also

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