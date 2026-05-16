Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Largest Position

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,825 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 177,161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 16.2% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 818,555 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $256,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 184,848 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $393.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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