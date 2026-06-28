Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's 6th Largest Position

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,525 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $334.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $366.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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