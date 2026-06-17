Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is SurgoCap Partners LP's Largest Position

SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,425 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 370,014 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 10.9% of SurgoCap Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SurgoCap Partners LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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