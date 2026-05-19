Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,805 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,931 shares of company stock worth $36,886,538. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $393.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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