Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,216 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Mariner LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mariner LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $749,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.16 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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