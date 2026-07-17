Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,140 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 93,770 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 14,194 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $383.44.

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Alphabet Trading Down 4.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $353.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average is $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with multiple firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings and several raising price targets, including Wedbush’s $445 target, signaling continued confidence in Alphabet’s long-term earnings power and AI/cloud growth. Finviz

Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with multiple firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings and several raising price targets, including Wedbush’s $445 target, signaling continued confidence in Alphabet’s long-term earnings power and AI/cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Alphabet could beat estimates on strong cloud growth and a larger-than-expected value from its Anthropic stake, which supports the bull case ahead of earnings. Proactive Investors

Bank of America said Alphabet could beat estimates on strong cloud growth and a larger-than-expected value from its Anthropic stake, which supports the bull case ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett publicly said he initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet investment and called the stock more likely to be a winner, which adds a high-profile vote of confidence for investors. CNBC

Warren Buffett publicly said he initiated Berkshire Hathaway’s Alphabet investment and called the stock more likely to be a winner, which adds a high-profile vote of confidence for investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent institutional filings show major investors like Berkshire Hathaway adding to GOOG/GOOGL positions, reinforcing long-term institutional support for the stock. Quiver Quantitative

Recent institutional filings show major investors like Berkshire Hathaway adding to GOOG/GOOGL positions, reinforcing long-term institutional support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet continues rolling out AI-related product updates, including Google Vids avatar tools and new app integrations in AI Mode, which show product momentum but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. TechCrunch

Alphabet continues rolling out AI-related product updates, including Google Vids avatar tools and new app integrations in AI Mode, which show product momentum but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A new lobbying disclosure showed Alphabet spending on privacy, competition, and platform-bias issues, which is routine regulatory activity and not a direct earnings driver. Quiver Quantitative

A new lobbying disclosure showed Alphabet spending on privacy, competition, and platform-bias issues, which is routine regulatory activity and not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: The European Union ordered Google to open Android and search data to rival AI and search companies, a regulatory move that could weaken Alphabet’s competitive moat and increase compliance pressure. Reuters

The European Union ordered Google to open Android and search data to rival AI and search companies, a regulatory move that could weaken Alphabet’s competitive moat and increase compliance pressure. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is also facing fresh legal and investor scrutiny, including a securities-fraud investigation announcement and a report that its AI search tools may pose safety risks for children, both of which add headline risk. Business Wire

Alphabet is also facing fresh legal and investor scrutiny, including a securities-fraud investigation announcement and a report that its AI search tools may pose safety risks for children, both of which add headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling has been heavy, with no insider purchases in the last six months, which may weigh on sentiment even if the sales are not necessarily a fundamental red flag. Quiver Quantitative

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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