Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1,107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,202 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Alphabet: Buy The Capex-Caused Decline

Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional backing remains constructive. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Alphabet upgrade

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: YouTube expanded its monetization ecosystem. A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock deal

A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: AI remains both the growth engine and the central debate. More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. AI safety plan

More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. Negative Sentiment: Capital-spending concerns continue to cap enthusiasm. Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden.

Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden. Negative Sentiment: European legal risks are escalating. Following a $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine, rivals could pursue as much as $10 billion in private damages claims, creating potential financial and operational pressure on Google’s European business. Google European damages claims

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $460.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8%

GOOG opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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