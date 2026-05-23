Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,541 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Moneco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,752 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOG opened at $379.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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