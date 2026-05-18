Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Boosted by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,030 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 111,210 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $393.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.31. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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