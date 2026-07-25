Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,068 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.82 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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