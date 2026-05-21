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Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Addison Capital Co's 3rd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Addison Capital Co trimmed its Alphabet stake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter but still holds 58,602 shares, making Alphabet its 3rd-largest position and worth about $18.3 million.
  • Alphabet posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting $5.11 EPS versus the $2.64 estimate on $109.9 billion in revenue, while also announcing a higher quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share.
  • Sentiment around the stock remains constructive, with analysts raising price targets and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy; the article also highlights Alphabet’s expanding AI push and a new $5 billion AI cloud venture with Blackstone.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,602 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of Addison Capital Co's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addison Capital Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $388.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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