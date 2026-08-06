Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Amundi's 6th Largest Position

Amundi increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,745,979 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,574,810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Amundi's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.26% of Alphabet worth $9,128,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,766,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 3,272,093 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 13,293 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 over the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $362.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.67 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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