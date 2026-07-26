Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's 6th Largest Position

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,671,986,000 after buying an additional 9,259,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.82 and a 52-week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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