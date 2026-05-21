Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Strs Ohio's 7th Largest Position

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,254 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Strs Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strs Ohio's holdings in Alphabet were worth $570,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $388.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $334.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here