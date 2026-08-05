Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,401 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Alphabet by 855.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,671,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,940 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and earnings momentum remain the main catalyst. Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. AI stocks have bottomed

Alphabet’s recent quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations, with revenue of $119.8 billion versus the $117.1 billion consensus estimate. Analysts and investors are increasingly viewing the company’s heavy AI spending as supporting accelerating cloud revenue and future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Waymo is showing progress toward commercialization. Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Waymo expands Dallas robotaxi service

Alphabet-owned Waymo removed the waitlist for its Dallas robotaxi service, expanding access as it scales across the United States and internationally. Separate analysis reported that Waymo vehicles have materially lower crash rates than human-driven vehicles, strengthening the long-term case for the business. Positive Sentiment: Google’s commercial AI reach is broadening. Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Oracle deepens Gemini integration

Oracle is deepening its integration with Google Gemini, while Google also secured computing and strategic partnerships involving SpaceX, Paris Saint-Germain and renewable-energy developer RWE. These deals could support enterprise adoption, cloud demand and infrastructure reliability. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is participating in White House AI discussions. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. White House AI safety meeting

Google, OpenAI and Anthropic met with administration advisers regarding voluntary safety testing and a proposed AI oversight framework. Clearer rules could eventually benefit large platforms, although new compliance requirements remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory risks are limiting the upside. Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Chrome divestiture advocacy

Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential investor claims, while an advocacy group urged courts to require Google to divest Chrome. Alphabet also faces renewed scrutiny over alleged exclusionary ad-tech practices. These matters could lead to fines, structural remedies or increased operating restrictions. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure commitments create financial risk. Alphabet is among several hyperscalers facing roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, raising concerns about capital intensity and returns if AI demand or monetization slows. Big Tech data-center lease burden

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $377.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $357.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.67 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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