Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after buying an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,671,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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