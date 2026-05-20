Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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