Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,667 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of 1ST Source Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. President Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $319.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.82 and a 1-year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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