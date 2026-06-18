Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Alight Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares in the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

GOOGL stock opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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