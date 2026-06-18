Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,339 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 35,921 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $364.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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