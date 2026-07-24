Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,288 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 30,184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.48 and a 200-day moving average of $338.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 54.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Reuters article

Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. CNBC article

Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. TechCrunch article

Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. MarketBeat reference

Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. WSJ article

Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. Negative Sentiment: Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Barron’s article

Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Reuters article

Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to Alphabet’s disclosures, which can add overhang and keep sentiment fragile. Business Wire article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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