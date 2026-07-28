Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,742 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.7% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 85,909 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bauman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bauman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $379.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $361.53 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts continue to support Alphabet’s AI strategy, with several firms maintaining bullish ratings despite trimming price targets to reflect heavier capital expenditures. Investors appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. GOOG stock rebounds as Wall Street continues to back AI strategy despite PT cuts

Wall Street analysts continue to support Alphabet’s AI strategy, with several firms maintaining bullish ratings despite trimming price targets to reflect heavier capital expenditures. Investors appear to view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, including $119.8 billion in revenue and $9.11 in adjusted earnings per share versus consensus of $117.07 billion and $2.89, respectively. Search demand and Google Cloud growth remain key areas of momentum.

Alphabet’s second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, including $119.8 billion in revenue and $9.11 in adjusted earnings per share versus consensus of $117.07 billion and $2.89, respectively. Search demand and Google Cloud growth remain key areas of momentum. Positive Sentiment: Reports suggest Alphabet’s biggest AI concern—whether its investments can generate meaningful demand and returns—may be easing. Cloud growth, enterprise adoption and early AI monetization support the case for continued investment. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Reports suggest Alphabet’s biggest AI concern—whether its investments can generate meaningful demand and returns—may be easing. Cloud growth, enterprise adoption and early AI monetization support the case for continued investment. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include NBCUniversal’s Peacock content in YouTube Premium subscriptions, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscriber value beginning in 2027. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal to embed Peacock

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include NBCUniversal’s Peacock content in YouTube Premium subscriptions, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscriber value beginning in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain divided over Alphabet’s raised 2026 capital-spending forecast of approximately $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending should support AI data centers, Cloud capacity and future growth, but returns will depend on sustained demand.

Analysts and investors remain divided over Alphabet’s raised 2026 capital-spending forecast of approximately $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending should support AI data centers, Cloud capacity and future growth, but returns will depend on sustained demand. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet reportedly spent about $44.9 billion on AI-related investment during the quarter, producing negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company. The deterioration has intensified concerns about spending discipline and the risk that AI returns take longer than expected. Google spent $490 million a day on AI

Alphabet reportedly spent about $44.9 billion on AI-related investment during the quarter, producing negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company. The deterioration has intensified concerns about spending discipline and the risk that AI returns take longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Broader technology stocks are not being rewarded for strong earnings, suggesting investors are scrutinizing valuations, capital intensity and future cash flow more closely. This limits the potential upside from Alphabet’s earnings beat.

Broader technology stocks are not being rewarded for strong earnings, suggesting investors are scrutinizing valuations, capital intensity and future cash flow more closely. This limits the potential upside from Alphabet’s earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported privacy issue involving publicly searchable Claude conversations and user-created files on Google search could create reputational or regulatory concerns, although the incident primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls. Claude shared chats and Artifacts found on Google

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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