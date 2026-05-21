Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,769 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $388.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $320.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Dbs Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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