Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,681 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,931 shares of company stock valued at $36,886,538. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $396.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here