Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Decreased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,642 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Essex Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 27,422 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,118,760 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $976,175,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $388.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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