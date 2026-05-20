Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Decreased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,523 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Reicon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,851,279 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,839,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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