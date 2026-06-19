Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,394,474 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Alphabet worth $14,208,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after buying an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,902,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,338,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $368.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $366.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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