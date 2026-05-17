AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 4,397 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McDonald's by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,445,899,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,343,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.98 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.02.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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