AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,198 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,250 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,205 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

MSI stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $440.39 and its 200 day moving average is $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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