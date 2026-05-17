AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 10,341 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock worth $3,048,426. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

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About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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