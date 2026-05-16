AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 254,120 shares of the company's stock worth $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company's stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,079 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 889,390 shares of the company's stock worth $184,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.79. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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